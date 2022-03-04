Dr. Andres Betts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Betts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andres Betts, MD
Dr. Andres Betts, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in San Clemente, CA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach.
Locations
Pain MD665 Camino de los Mares Ste 202, San Clemente, CA 92673 Directions (949) 364-8959
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I have just recently started seeing Dr. Betts, and while I am still in pain after my 3rd injection yesterday to remove a cyst from my spine I am hopeful this one will do the trick. He is so helpful, plays awesome music during the procedure and sings to me. Regardless, if this last removal of the cyst doesn’t work I have to say he is the best! Staff is always willing to help. Busy office so you have to be patient but worth the wait.
- Anesthesiology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UC Irvine/VA Hosp
- UC San Deigo Med Ctr
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- UC San Diego
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Betts accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Betts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Betts speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Betts. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Betts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Betts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Betts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.