Overview of Dr. Andres Bhatia, MD

Dr. Andres Bhatia, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Caribe and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.



Dr. Bhatia works at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Gainesville Cancer Center in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.