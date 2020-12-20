Dr. Andres Boadella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boadella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andres Boadella, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andres Boadella, MD
Dr. Andres Boadella, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD SAN SEBASTIIN / ESCUELA DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center.
Dr. Boadella works at
Dr. Boadella's Office Locations
El Paso Orthopedic Specialists - Rim Road1400 N El Paso St Ste E, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 505-7533
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Favorite doctor hands down, he’s the best of the best. The staff is very friendly and helpful. He’s been our family doctor for almost 4 years now. Wouldn’t want any other physician taking care of us.
About Dr. Andres Boadella, MD
- Pediatrics
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1952629826
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD SAN SEBASTIIN / ESCUELA DE MEDICINA
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boadella has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boadella accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boadella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boadella works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Boadella. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boadella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boadella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boadella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.