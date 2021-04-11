See All Neurologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Andres Deik Acosta Madiedo, MD

Neurology
3.9 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Andres Deik Acosta Madiedo, MD

Dr. Andres Deik Acosta Madiedo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. 

Dr. Deik Acosta Madiedo works at Penn Neurological Institute in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease, Dystonia and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Deik Acosta Madiedo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University of Penn
    330 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 829-6500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chester County Hospital
  • Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
  • Pennsylvania Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Parkinson's Disease
Dystonia
Tremor
Parkinson's Disease
Dystonia
Tremor

Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulator Programming Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 11, 2021
    Dr. Deiks is an amazing doctor . Thank you for everything you do We all appreciate it .
    — Apr 11, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Andres Deik Acosta Madiedo, MD
    About Dr. Andres Deik Acosta Madiedo, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396907143
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Beth Israel Medical Center
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andres Deik Acosta Madiedo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deik Acosta Madiedo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Deik Acosta Madiedo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Deik Acosta Madiedo works at Penn Neurological Institute in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Deik Acosta Madiedo’s profile.

    Dr. Deik Acosta Madiedo has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, Dystonia and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deik Acosta Madiedo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Deik Acosta Madiedo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deik Acosta Madiedo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deik Acosta Madiedo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deik Acosta Madiedo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

