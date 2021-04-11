Dr. Andres Deik Acosta Madiedo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deik Acosta Madiedo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andres Deik Acosta Madiedo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andres Deik Acosta Madiedo, MD
Dr. Andres Deik Acosta Madiedo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA.
Dr. Deik Acosta Madiedo's Office Locations
University of Penn330 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 829-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Chester County Hospital
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Deiks is an amazing doctor . Thank you for everything you do We all appreciate it .
About Dr. Andres Deik Acosta Madiedo, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1396907143
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deik Acosta Madiedo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deik Acosta Madiedo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deik Acosta Madiedo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deik Acosta Madiedo has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, Dystonia and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deik Acosta Madiedo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Deik Acosta Madiedo speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Deik Acosta Madiedo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deik Acosta Madiedo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deik Acosta Madiedo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deik Acosta Madiedo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.