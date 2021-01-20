Overview

Dr. Andres Donado, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Universidad Del Norte and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast and St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX.



Dr. Donado works at Andres Vasquez MD in Pasadena, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.