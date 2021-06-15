See All Oncologists in Sewell, NJ
Dr. Andres Ferber, MD

Oncology
4.8 (16)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Andres Ferber, MD

Dr. Andres Ferber, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Universidad de la Republica del Uruguay Facultad de Medicina and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Ferber works at Jefferson Cancer Center in Sewell, NJ with other offices in Philadelphia, PA and Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Lymphosarcoma and Reticulosarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ferber's Office Locations

    Jefferson Cancer Center
    900 Medical Center Dr Ste 200, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases
    10800 Knights Rd Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Jefferson Cherry Hill Surgery & Specialty Care - Medical Oncology
    2211 Chapel Ave W Ste 303, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mast Cell Diseases Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Ferber?

    Jun 15, 2021
    Wonderful! Dr. Ferber was my Dr. when I first got multiple myeloma, then he left Jefferson for Camden. I see he is recently back at Jefferson. Wish him well!
    K Hoffman — Jun 15, 2021
    About Dr. Andres Ferber, MD

    • Oncology
    • English, French, Portuguese and Spanish
    Education & Certifications

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andres Ferber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ferber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ferber accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Ferber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ferber has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Lymphosarcoma and Reticulosarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Ferber speaks French, Portuguese and Spanish.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

