Dr. Andres Ferber, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Universidad de la Republica del Uruguay Facultad de Medicina and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Ferber works at Jefferson Cancer Center in Sewell, NJ with other offices in Philadelphia, PA and Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Lymphosarcoma and Reticulosarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.