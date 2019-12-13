Dr. Andres Lerner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lerner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andres Lerner, MD
Overview of Dr. Andres Lerner, MD
Dr. Andres Lerner, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in O Fallon, IL. They completed their residency with Graduate Hospital|Lankenau Hospital
Dr. Lerner's Office Locations
HSHS Medical Group Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine - O'Fallon670 Pierce Blvd Ste 200, O Fallon, IL 62269 Directions (618) 206-2094
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Met the Doctor this morning at St. Elizebeth in O'Fallon, IL. It was a really good visit. He LISTENED to me. Discussed his diagnosis in a competent and personable manner. He was factual and did not try to suggest any over the top procedures. Yes, he is one of a very limited number of doctors I would recommend. Dr. Lerner specializes in hands , wrists, and Dupuytren's.
About Dr. Andres Lerner, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1285865204
Education & Certifications
- Graduate Hospital|Lankenau Hospital
- General Surgery
Dr. Lerner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lerner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lerner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lerner speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lerner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lerner.
