Dr. Andres Lerner, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.3 (18)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Andres Lerner, MD

Dr. Andres Lerner, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in O Fallon, IL. They completed their residency with Graduate Hospital|Lankenau Hospital

Dr. Lerner works at HSHS Medical Group - O'Fallon in O Fallon, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lerner's Office Locations

    HSHS Medical Group Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine - O'Fallon
    670 Pierce Blvd Ste 200, O Fallon, IL 62269 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 206-2094

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Arthritis of the Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Andres Lerner, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1285865204
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Graduate Hospital|Lankenau Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andres Lerner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lerner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lerner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lerner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lerner works at HSHS Medical Group - O'Fallon in O Fallon, IL. View the full address on Dr. Lerner’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lerner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lerner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lerner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lerner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

