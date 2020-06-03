See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Miami, FL
Dr. Andres Lichtenberger, MD

Internal Medicine
4.0 (39)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Andres Lichtenberger, MD

Dr. Andres Lichtenberger, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Escuela Colombiana De Medicina, Universidad El Bosque.

Dr. Lichtenberger works at Cano Health Miami in Miami, FL with other offices in South Miami, FL, Miami Beach, FL and Aventura, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lichtenberger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kendall
    12600 SW 120th St Ste 101, Miami, FL 33186 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 506-1930
  2. 2
    South Miami
    6280 Sunset Dr Ste 410, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 595-8760
  3. 3
    South Florida Multispecialty Associates
    400 W 41st St Ste 200, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 538-1294
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    South Florida Multispecialty Associates
    20803 Biscayne Blvd Ste 201, Aventura, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 931-4404

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Common Cold
Nasopharyngitis
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anosmia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedwetting
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Canker Sore
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Cholesterol Diseases
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Cold Sore
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Fibromyalgia
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Genital Herpes
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
High Cholesterol
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hives
Hydrocele
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Infections
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Knee Sprain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Scabies
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Swine Flu
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • Dimension Health
    • Dimension International
    • Global Excel Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lichtenberger?

    Jun 03, 2020
    This Doctor is wonderful, he was there for my father Jack Greenberg and our family and mother appreciated all of this professionalism. My mother Rose misses him and speaks fondly of him all the time.
    Sonia Gallo — Jun 03, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Andres Lichtenberger, MD
    About Dr. Andres Lichtenberger, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154356335
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Escuela Colombiana De Medicina, Universidad El Bosque
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andres Lichtenberger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lichtenberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lichtenberger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lichtenberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Lichtenberger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lichtenberger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lichtenberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lichtenberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

