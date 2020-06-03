Dr. Andres Lichtenberger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lichtenberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andres Lichtenberger, MD
Overview of Dr. Andres Lichtenberger, MD
Dr. Andres Lichtenberger, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Escuela Colombiana De Medicina, Universidad El Bosque.
Dr. Lichtenberger works at
Dr. Lichtenberger's Office Locations
1
Kendall12600 SW 120th St Ste 101, Miami, FL 33186 Directions (305) 506-1930
2
South Miami6280 Sunset Dr Ste 410, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (786) 595-8760
3
South Florida Multispecialty Associates400 W 41st St Ste 200, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 538-1294Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
4
South Florida Multispecialty Associates20803 Biscayne Blvd Ste 201, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 931-4404
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- Dimension Health
- Dimension International
- Global Excel Insurance
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Lichtenberger?
This Doctor is wonderful, he was there for my father Jack Greenberg and our family and mother appreciated all of this professionalism. My mother Rose misses him and speaks fondly of him all the time.
About Dr. Andres Lichtenberger, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1154356335
Education & Certifications
- Escuela Colombiana De Medicina, Universidad El Bosque
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lichtenberger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lichtenberger accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lichtenberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lichtenberger works at
Dr. Lichtenberger speaks Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Lichtenberger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lichtenberger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lichtenberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lichtenberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.