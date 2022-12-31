Dr. Andres Lopez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andres Lopez, MD
Overview of Dr. Andres Lopez, MD
Dr. Andres Lopez, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Astoria, NY.
Dr. Lopez works at
Dr. Lopez's Office Locations
ENT and Allergy Associates - Astoria3119 Newtown Ave Ste 201, Astoria, NY 11102 Directions (718) 971-2490
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
best doc and sfaff
About Dr. Andres Lopez, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
- 1689806580
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery

