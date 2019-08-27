Dr. Mascaro Pankova has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andres Mascaro Pankova, MD
Overview of Dr. Andres Mascaro Pankova, MD
Dr. Andres Mascaro Pankova, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Weston, FL.
Dr. Mascaro Pankova works at
Dr. Mascaro Pankova's Office Locations
Cleveland Clinic Florida Nephrology 1st Floor2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5212Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cleveland Clinic Coral Springs Ambulatory Surgery5701 N University Dr, Parkland, FL 33067 Directions (954) 659-5212
- 3 330 Cedar St Fl 3, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (215) 421-3494
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great surgeon. Prompt. Explained everything thoroughly. Procedure was done expertly. Result was great. Follow up was great.
About Dr. Andres Mascaro Pankova, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1922397116
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
