Dr. Andres Morales, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andres Morales, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andres Morales, DO
Dr. Andres Morales, DO is a Neuromuscular Medicine Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Neuromuscular Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Durant, Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman, Medical City Lewisville, Texoma Medical Center and Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Morales works at
Dr. Morales' Office Locations
-
1
Texas Institute for Neurological Disorders - Sherman (Main Office)321 N Highland Ave Ste 200, Sherman, TX 75092 Directions (903) 893-5141Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Texas Instititute for Neurological Disorders-Frisco4433 Punjab Way Ste 201, Frisco, TX 75033 Directions (972) 987-1198Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Texas Institute for Neurological Disorders - Durant1804 CHUCKWA DR, Durant, OK 74701 Directions (580) 920-1151Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Alliancehealth Durant
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman
- Medical City Lewisville
- Texoma Medical Center
- Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morales?
Dr. Morales explored potential issues beyond just the neurology area. He really cares that there is an understanding of the situation and the options for a quality of life.
About Dr. Andres Morales, DO
- Neuromuscular Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245276500
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morales has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morales accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morales works at
Dr. Morales has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morales on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Morales speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Morales. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morales.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.