Dr. Andres O'Daly, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.9 (22)
Call for new patient details
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Andres O'Daly, MD

Dr. Andres O'Daly, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Central University of Venezuela|Universidad Central de Venezuela and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. O'Daly works at Coastal Orthopedics in Lakewood Ranch, FL with other offices in Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), Ankle Fracture and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. O'Daly's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Coastal Orthopedics
    8340 Lakewood Ranch Blvd Ste 300, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 269-6862
  2. 2
    Coastal Orthopedics
    8000 Fl64, Bradenton, FL 34212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 477-4464
  3. 3
    Coastal Orthopedics Pointe West
    6015 Pointe West Blvd, Bradenton, FL 34209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 274-4249
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Blake Hospital
  • Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
  • Manatee Memorial Hospital

Treatment frequency



Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cartilage Damage Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • Freedom Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MCM Maxcare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 02, 2022
    Dr O’Daly and his team performed highly complex surgery on my ankle after I was run over by a pickup truck. It will take a couple years to fully heal but without him I would not be walking again. It’s been 11 months since the crash and I’m walking and driving and if I walk slowly I no longer limp. Lots of work to get to this point but thanks to this surgeons miraculously wonderful work I am not wheelchair-bound for life! Five stars just isn’t enough. Ten stars would be more appropriate.
    Helen — Nov 02, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Andres O'Daly, MD
    About Dr. Andres O'Daly, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1831415819
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions|University of Alabama At Birmingham
    Medical Education
    • Central University of Venezuela|Universidad Central de Venezuela
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. O'Daly has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. O'Daly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. O'Daly has seen patients for Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), Ankle Fracture and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Daly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Daly. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Daly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Daly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Daly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

