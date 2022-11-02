Dr. O'Daly has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andres O'Daly, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andres O'Daly, MD
Dr. Andres O'Daly, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Central University of Venezuela|Universidad Central de Venezuela and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. O'Daly's Office Locations
-
1
Coastal Orthopedics8340 Lakewood Ranch Blvd Ste 300, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Directions (941) 269-6862
-
2
Coastal Orthopedics8000 Fl64, Bradenton, FL 34212 Directions (941) 477-4464
-
3
Coastal Orthopedics Pointe West6015 Pointe West Blvd, Bradenton, FL 34209 Directions (941) 274-4249Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr O’Daly and his team performed highly complex surgery on my ankle after I was run over by a pickup truck. It will take a couple years to fully heal but without him I would not be walking again. It’s been 11 months since the crash and I’m walking and driving and if I walk slowly I no longer limp. Lots of work to get to this point but thanks to this surgeons miraculously wonderful work I am not wheelchair-bound for life! Five stars just isn’t enough. Ten stars would be more appropriate.
About Dr. Andres O'Daly, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions|University of Alabama At Birmingham
- Central University of Venezuela|Universidad Central de Venezuela
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
