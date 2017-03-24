Dr. Andres Orjuela, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orjuela is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andres Orjuela, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andres Orjuela, MD
Dr. Andres Orjuela, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California|University Of Southern California and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Nicklaus Children's Hospital and Palmetto General Hospital.
Dr. Orjuela works at
Dr. Orjuela's Office Locations
De Cardenas & Villalonga MD PA3100 SW 62nd Ave Ste 124, Miami, FL 33155 Directions (305) 440-0182Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 11:00amSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- Nicklaus Children's Hospital
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is absolutely amazing! You don't find doctors like Dr. Orjuela nowadays! He is attentive, caring and knowledgeable! He takes his time to get to know your condition and offers different scenarios and solutions when possible. He is very accessible. Even gave me his email and asked to keep him plates and when I wrote to him he responded within an hour! The only downside is the wait time at his office is long but he has no control over that; plus he is worth the wait!
About Dr. Andres Orjuela, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons|Cornell University Medical Center|New York Hospital Cornell Medical Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Columbia University - Presbyterian Hospital|New York Presbyterian Hospital
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California|University Of Southern California
- Otolaryngology
