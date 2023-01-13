Dr. Palacio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andres Palacio, MD
Overview
Dr. Andres Palacio, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lauderdale Lakes, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Instituto de Ciencias de La Salud and is affiliated with Florida Medical Center.
Locations
Steward Endocrinology Specialists Fort Lauderdale3001 NW 49th Ave Ste 303, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33313 Directions (954) 714-0684
Hospital Affiliations
- Florida Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Staff are very nice,Dr Palacio Explained to me the pathophysiology of my medical problem and explain why the medication he prescribed is the best choice to help my problem, called my pharmacist and set me up for next follow up.i felt very confident with his care
About Dr. Andres Palacio, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- Grady Hosp Emory Univ
- Emory University School Of Medicine, Atlanta, Ga
- Instituto de Ciencias de La Salud
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
