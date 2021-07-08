Overview

Dr. Andres Patron, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Patron works at Patron Medical in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.