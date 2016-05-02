Dr. Andres Pena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andres Pena, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andres Pena, MD
Dr. Andres Pena, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from National Center of Colombia / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.
Dr. Pena's Office Locations
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic6555 Coyle Ave # 2, Carmichael, CA 95608 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Covered California
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Best bed side manner I have seen . Listens well, compassionate. Punctual. Dr. Pena Help me feel that my symptoms were not psychological,but real. Gave advice on what cold be doen. And got me to a well qualified surgeon to discuss my needs and what to do next. Excellent Doctor.
About Dr. Andres Pena, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1740352566
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Davis
- National Center of Colombia / Faculty of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
Dr. Pena has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pena accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Pena using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Pena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pena has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Chronic Pain and Shoulder Dislocation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pena on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pena. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pena.
