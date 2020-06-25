Overview of Dr. Andres Perez, DPM

Dr. Andres Perez, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital, Adventhealth Orlando and HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.



Dr. Perez works at Orlando Foot and Ankle Clinic - Curry Ford in Orlando, FL with other offices in Kissimmee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Achilles Tendinitis and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.