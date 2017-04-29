Overview of Dr. Andres Piatti, MD

Dr. Andres Piatti, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional de Cordoba and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.



Dr. Piatti works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Brooklyn Heights in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.