Dr. Andres Ramirez Zamudio, MD
Dr. Andres Ramirez Zamudio, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramirez Zamudio's Office Locations
5 E 98th St, New York, NY 10029
Monday1:30pm - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had my son at Elmhurst hospital in queens and was so lucky to have Dr. Ramirez deliver him. I was a high risk pregnancy due to gestational diabetes and wanted to do a Vback. Even though it was our first time meeting Dr. Ramirez he made us feel safe, confident, comfortable and made sure that all went smoothly in the delivery process. We were over joyed with how wonderful he was.
About Dr. Andres Ramirez Zamudio, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Male
- 1316301674
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Queens
Frequently Asked Questions
