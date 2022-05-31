Overview

Dr. Andres Redondo, MD is a Pulmonologist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Catolica Madre Y Maestra (PUCMM), Facultad De Ciencias De La Salud and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital and HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.



Dr. Redondo works at South Florida Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates in Coral Gables, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.