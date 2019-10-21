Dr. Andres Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andres Rodriguez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andres Rodriguez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Locations
Digestive Disease Clinic2400 Miccosukee Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 877-2105
Hospital Affiliations
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rodriguez and his staff are awesome. About 5 years after my Crohn's diagnosis, I started experiencing severe abdominal pain. His PA immediately referred me to have an ultra sound. The results saved my life: stage 4 GIST. I had an 18 cm tumor that resulted in the removal of 80% on my stomach, 1/2 of my pancreas, and my spleen. He's my Dr. for life.
About Dr. Andres Rodriguez, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- University of Chicago
- Yale University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
