Dr. Andres Roig, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce Sch of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, Miami Cancer Institute and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Roig works at Gastro Health in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.