Overview

Dr. Andres Ruiz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Instituto Ciencion De La Salvd C.E.S and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.



Dr. Ruiz works at Bethesda Pathology Group in Boynton Beach, FL with other offices in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.