Dr. Andres Ruiz, MD

Cardiology
4.7 (78)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andres Ruiz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Instituto Ciencion De La Salvd C.E.S and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.

Dr. Ruiz works at Bethesda Pathology Group in Boynton Beach, FL with other offices in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Bethesda Hospital East
    2815 S Seacrest Blvd, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 292-4511
  2
    South Palm Cardiovascular Associates
    13550 S Jog Rd Ste 204, Delray Beach, FL 33446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 515-0080
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3
    South Palm Cardiovascular Associates
    709 S Federal Hwy # 3, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 336-3031

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda Hospital East
  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital
  • Delray Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Wheezing
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Wheezing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Wheezing
Angina
Dyslipidemia
Heart Disease
Hypotension
Shortness of Breath
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Lipid Disorders
Obesity
Overweight
Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Anemia
Anxiety
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Disease
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arrhythmias
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Carotid Artery Disease
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congenital Heart Defects
Congestive Heart Failure
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Endocarditis
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Murmur
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Hyperkalemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Nuclear Stress Testing
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Rash
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Venous Insufficiency
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Vertigo
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anaphylaxis
Aneurysm
Aneurysm of Heart
Animal Allergies
Ankle Disorders
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Ataxia
Atrial Septal Defect
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Benign Tumor
Bladder Atony
Bladder Infection
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cardiac Arrest
Cardiac Tamponade
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Cardiovascular Disease
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Congenital Heart Disease
Contact Dermatitis
Coronary Artery Aneurysm
Coronary Artery Dissection
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dry Eyes
Dysphagia
Emphysema
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fever
Fibromyalgia
First Degree Heart Block
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gout
Headache
Heart Block
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hidradenitis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypercalcemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Impella Device
Indigestion
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Interstitial Cystitis
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Long QT Syndrome
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 78 ratings
    Patient Ratings (78)
    5 Star
    (72)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 04, 2023
    He takes his time to ask you questions and not in a rush, he is just THE BEST
    Mercedes D. — Jan 04, 2023
    About Dr. Andres Ruiz, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1932262698
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine|MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    Residency
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    Internship
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    Medical Education
    • Instituto Ciencion De La Salvd C.E.S
    Dr. Andres Ruiz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ruiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ruiz has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruiz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    78 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruiz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruiz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

