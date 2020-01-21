Overview of Dr. Andres Sarraga, MD

Dr. Andres Sarraga, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.



Dr. Sarraga works at Braverman Eye Center in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Aventura, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.