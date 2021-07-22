Overview of Dr. Andres Sosa, MD

Dr. Andres Sosa, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Central University / Jose Maria Vargas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Sosa works at Miami Pulmonary Specialists in Miami, FL with other offices in Palmetto Bay, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.