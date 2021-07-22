Dr. Andres Sosa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andres Sosa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andres Sosa, MD
Dr. Andres Sosa, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Central University / Jose Maria Vargas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Sosa's Office Locations
Miami Pulmonary Specialists7000 SW 97th Ave Ste 120, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (786) 299-5419Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Jackson South Community Hospital9333 SW 152nd St, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157 Directions (786) 299-5419Monday7:30am - 7:00pmTuesday7:30am - 7:00pmWednesday7:30am - 7:00pmThursday7:30am - 7:00pmFriday7:30am - 7:00pmSaturday7:30am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Staff: Cookie and Eddie were friendly, helpful, courteous, simply delightful! Dr. Sosa was very professional did not waste time looking into all my previous test results from other doctors, asked questions, was informative and very pleasant. My experience was delightful!
About Dr. Andres Sosa, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Central University / Jose Maria Vargas School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sosa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sosa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sosa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sosa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.