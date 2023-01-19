Dr. Splenser has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andres Splenser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andres Splenser, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Locations
Pediatrics of Sw Houston PA7500 Beechnut St Ste 252, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (281) 779-4243
Northwest office1900 North Loop W Ste 370, Houston, TX 77018 Directions (281) 779-4243
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Humana
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Memorial Hermann Physician Network
- MultiPlan
- Self Pay
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Splenser is very thorough and makes sure you understand the information he’s giving you. Very kind and accommodating.
About Dr. Andres Splenser, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1609910835
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Medicine & Affiliated Hospitals
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor Coll of Med
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
