Dr. Andres Splenser, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.6 (65)
Call for new patient details
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andres Splenser, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.

Dr. Splenser works at Endocrinology Clinics of Texas in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatrics of Sw Houston PA
    7500 Beechnut St Ste 252, Houston, TX 77074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 779-4243
  2. 2
    Northwest office
    1900 North Loop W Ste 370, Houston, TX 77018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 779-4243

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoporosis
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Osteoporosis
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Adult Type 1 Diabetes Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pheochromocytoma Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Ultrasound-Guided Fine Needle Aspiration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Memorial Hermann Physician Network
    • MultiPlan
    • Self Pay
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 65 ratings
    Patient Ratings (65)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 19, 2023
    Dr. Splenser is very thorough and makes sure you understand the information he’s giving you. Very kind and accommodating.
    C.K. — Jan 19, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Andres Splenser, MD
    About Dr. Andres Splenser, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1609910835
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor College of Medicine & Affiliated Hospitals
    Internship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Baylor Coll of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Splenser has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Splenser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Splenser works at Endocrinology Clinics of Texas in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Splenser’s profile.

    Dr. Splenser has seen patients for Osteoporosis and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Splenser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    65 patients have reviewed Dr. Splenser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Splenser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Splenser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Splenser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

