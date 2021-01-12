Dr. Andres Tobon, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tobon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andres Tobon, DO
Dr. Andres Tobon, DO is a Dermatologist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
1
Brandon Dermatology405 W Bloomingdale Ave, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 662-3376
2
Davita Medical Group406 W Bloomingdale Ave, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 798-2100
3
Brandon Dermatology At Apollo Beach6424 N Us Highway 41, Apollo Beach, FL 33572 Directions (813) 223-4007
4
South Tampa Eye Site4117 Henderson Blvd, Tampa, FL 33629 Directions (813) 582-3376
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Tobon is one of the best doctors I have ever seen. He really helped me come to terms with my first skin cancer on my face, showed empathy that I am young to be having this struggle, patiently explained my treatment options and helped me choose the right one for me. He was so supportive and helped me feel like "We've got this!" He is kind, very knowledgeable and a true professional. He also did a nice job with a mole removal. My kids have liked him for their skin issues, as well. Thank you so much for the exceptional care you provide, Dr. Tobon and Brandon Dermatology!
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Tobon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tobon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tobon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tobon has seen patients for Candidiasis of Skin and Nails, Acne and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tobon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tobon speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tobon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tobon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tobon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tobon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.