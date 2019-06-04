See All Internal Medicine Doctors in South Richmond Hill, NY
Dr. Andres Urena, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Andres Urena, MD

Dr. Andres Urena, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in South Richmond Hill, NY. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Urena's Office Locations

    10419 Lefferts Blvd, South Richmond Hill, NY 11419 (718) 641-3200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Aetna
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 04, 2019
    very experience doctor, just looking at you I think he knows what is wrong with you. take every patient like family.
    juderca taveras in NY — Jun 04, 2019
    About Dr. Andres Urena, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    • 1366507261
    Education & Certifications

    • HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andres Urena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Urena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Urena has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Urena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Urena. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Urena.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Urena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Urena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

