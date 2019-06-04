Dr. Andres Urena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Urena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andres Urena, MD
Overview of Dr. Andres Urena, MD
Dr. Andres Urena, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in South Richmond Hill, NY. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Urena's Office Locations
- 1 10419 Lefferts Blvd, South Richmond Hill, NY 11419 Directions (718) 641-3200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Urena?
very experience doctor, just looking at you I think he knows what is wrong with you. take every patient like family.
About Dr. Andres Urena, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1366507261
Education & Certifications
- HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Urena has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Urena accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Urena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Urena speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Urena. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Urena.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Urena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Urena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.