Overview

Dr. Andres Velasco, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oviedo, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from STATEN ISLAND UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC SCIENCES and is affiliated with Adventhealth Heart Of Florida and Oviedo Medical Center.



Dr. Velasco works at OVIEDO EMERGENCY ROOM in Oviedo, FL with other offices in Deltona, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.