Overview of Dr. Andres Garcia Zuniga, MD

Dr. Andres Garcia Zuniga, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo and Laredo Medical Center.



Dr. Garcia Zuniga works at DAVALOS, JOSE N MD - GARCIA-DAVALOS JOSE N MD in Laredo, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.