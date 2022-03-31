Dr. Borges has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andressa Borges, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andressa Borges, MD
Dr. Andressa Borges, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Fed Do Espirito Santo Center Bio Vitoria Es Brazil and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Borges works at
Dr. Borges' Office Locations
-
1
Long Island Heart Associates - Mineola200 Old Country Rd Ste 278, Mineola, NY 11501 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Borges?
Dr. Borges was attentive to my issues and questions and gave me all the time I wanted for explanations. She made me feel very cared for and important.
About Dr. Andressa Borges, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, French, Portuguese and Spanish
- Female
- 1588699243
Education & Certifications
- St Francis Hospital
- SUNY Stony Brook Med Ctr
- SUNY Stony Brook Med Ctr
- University Fed Do Espirito Santo Center Bio Vitoria Es Brazil
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Borges accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Borges using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Borges has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Borges works at
Dr. Borges has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Murmur and Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borges on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Borges speaks French, Portuguese and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Borges. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borges.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borges, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borges appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.