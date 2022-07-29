Dr. Andrew Abdelsayed, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdelsayed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Abdelsayed, DDS
Overview
Dr. Andrew Abdelsayed, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Stafford, VA.
Dr. Abdelsayed works at
Locations
-
1
Embrey Mill Dental Care1610 Publix Way Ste 120, Stafford, VA 22554 Directions (540) 215-4413
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abdelsayed?
I am so happy I chose Dr Abdelsayed to be my dentist. He is very professional, confident, competent, and friendly with a wonderful attitude. Additionally, his office staff are exceptional, and the office itself is top-notch. Just get an appointment with him because you will not be disappointed.
About Dr. Andrew Abdelsayed, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1598260127
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abdelsayed has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abdelsayed accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Abdelsayed using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Abdelsayed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abdelsayed works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdelsayed. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdelsayed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdelsayed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdelsayed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.