Dr. Andrew Ahn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Ahn, MD
Dr. Andrew Ahn, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with Uf Health Jacksonville.
Dr. Ahn works at
Dr. Ahn's Office Locations
Jacksonville Ent. Surgery Center11512 Lake Mead Ave Unit 531, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 419-2054
- 2 4131 University Blvd S, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 419-2054
UF Health Jacksonville15255 Max Leggett Pkwy Ste 3100, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Directions (904) 383-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ann is very respectful. He goes above and beyond to help my son, his patient, no matter what we need. He is easy to reach for emergencies or if we have even just a question. He operated on my son and I knew I didn't have to worry. We are very grateful to have found Dr. Ann.
About Dr. Andrew Ahn, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1265752406
Education & Certifications
- University at Buffalo, State University of New York
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- MIT
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahn works at
Dr. Ahn has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahn.
