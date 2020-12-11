Overview of Dr. Andrew Ajluni, DO

Dr. Andrew Ajluni, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Mclaren Macomb.



Dr. Ajluni works at Associated Orthopedists Of Detroit in Saint Clair Shores, MI with other offices in Shelby Township, MI and Clinton Township, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.