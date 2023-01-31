See All Addiction Medicine in Lawrence, MA
Dr. Andrew Aldridge, MD

Addiction Medicine
3.5 (11)
Map Pin Small Lawrence, MA
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Andrew Aldridge, MD

Dr. Andrew Aldridge, MD is an Addiction Medicine Specialist in Lawrence, MA. They specialize in Addiction Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Victoria U Manchester.

Dr. Aldridge works at Column Health in Lawrence, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Aldridge's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Column Health Riverwalk
    290 Merrimack St, Lawrence, MA 01843 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (339) 368-7696

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Andrew Aldridge, MD

    • Addiction Medicine
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1396712659
    Education & Certifications

    • St Elizabeths Medical Center
    • Detroit Psych Inst
    • Victoria U Manchester
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Aldridge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aldridge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aldridge has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aldridge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aldridge works at Column Health in Lawrence, MA. View the full address on Dr. Aldridge’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Aldridge. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aldridge.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aldridge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aldridge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

