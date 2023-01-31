Dr. Andrew Aldridge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aldridge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Aldridge, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Aldridge, MD
Dr. Andrew Aldridge, MD is an Addiction Medicine Specialist in Lawrence, MA. They specialize in Addiction Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Victoria U Manchester.
Dr. Aldridge's Office Locations
Column Health Riverwalk290 Merrimack St, Lawrence, MA 01843 Directions (339) 368-7696
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr.Aldridge for years now! I just read these reviews, whoever is writing these 1 star reviews bad mouthing his medical skills, his knowledge, and his commitment to his patients are absolutely incredibly wrong. He not only has a vast amount of knowledge, but he has such compassion, empathy, and he ensures that he is ALWAYS there for his patients…. Those people writing reviews stating he doesn’t answer his phone calls, claiming he ignores these patients, I do not care that I don’t know the situation between with these patients and Dr.Aldridge but they are in my opinion his patients that are only trying to game the system for specific medications, and basically con Dr.Aldridge into prescribing medications the patients WANT instead of the medications the patients NEED. These people writing the reviews, are looking for a “psychiatrist pharmacist” a.k.a just a “pill pushing psychiatrist”. Please take my advice when I say, Dr.Aldridge saved and changed my life. Hes the best
About Dr. Andrew Aldridge, MD
- Addiction Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- St Elizabeths Medical Center
- Detroit Psych Inst
- Victoria U Manchester
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aldridge has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aldridge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Aldridge. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aldridge.
