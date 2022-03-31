Dr. Andrew Alexis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Alexis, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Andrew Alexis, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.
Dr. Alexis works at
Dermatology at 211 East 80th Street211 E 80th St, New York, NY 10075 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
We met Dr. Alexis in February 2022 for an emergency visit on suspected skin cancer of my 84 year old father. We’ve seen Dr. Alexis 4 times since then. He is an amazingly patient physician. He replies to all email communication. He called me from his vacation to reassure us that the surgical site will be ok despite of all our concerns. I would trust Dr. Alexis with any and all skin related issues.
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1285625160
- Ny And Presby Hp Cornell Campus|Ny Med College|Nyu Hospitals Center
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Dermatology
