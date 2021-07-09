Dr. Alloy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Alloy, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Alloy, DO
Dr. Andrew Alloy, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Jefferson Washington Township Hospital, Virtua Marlton Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.
Dr. Alloy works at
Dr. Alloy's Office Locations
-
1
Virtua Gastroenterology - Voorhees at Evesham Road2301 E Evesham Rd Ste 110 Bldg 800, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 772-1600
-
2
S.j. Gastrintestinal & Liver Specialists PA2301 E Evesham Rd Ste 110, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 772-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Washington Township Hospital
- Virtua Marlton Hospital
- Virtua Vorhees Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Alloy for seven years. He is very direct with his questions, but is also open to listening. He certainly knows what he’s doing, and I have always felt comfortable with his diagnoses.
About Dr. Andrew Alloy, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1275533036
Education & Certifications
- Kennedy Meml Hosp-UMDNJ
- Kennedy Meml Hosp-UMDNJ
- Kennedy Meml Hosp-UMDNJ
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
