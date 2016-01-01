Dr. Andrew Alpar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alpar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Alpar, MD
Dr. Andrew Alpar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of British Columbia Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Edgar B. Davis.
Dr. Alpar's Office Locations
Providers 2 You Pllc401 Congress Ave Ste 1540, Austin, TX 78701 Directions (512) 735-3013
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Edgar B. Davis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Andrew Alpar, MD
- Nephrology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Hungarian
- 1750368510
Education & Certifications
- Royal Victoria Hospital, McGill University
- St. Michaels Hospital and Wellesley Hospital, University Of Toronto
- St Michael's Hosp
- University Of British Columbia Faculty Of Medicine
- University of British Columbia
