Overview of Dr. Andrew Alpar, MD

Dr. Andrew Alpar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of British Columbia Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Edgar B. Davis.



Dr. Alpar works at Alpar Nephrology Services, MD, PA in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.