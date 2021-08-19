Overview of Dr. Andrew Amunategui, MD

Dr. Andrew Amunategui, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and Memorial Hospital Pembroke.



Dr. Amunategui works at Andrew Amunategui, MD in Aventura, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.