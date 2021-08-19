Dr. Andrew Amunategui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amunategui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Amunategui, MD
Dr. Andrew Amunategui, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and Memorial Hospital Pembroke.
Amunategui Andrew MD Office21355 E Dixie Hwy Ste 109, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 931-9316
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Amunategui has done my lips and recently my eye lift. He is the most skilled , and gentle surgeon I have ever met. He is not only brilliant, he delivers amazing results. My daughter and her friends have also gone to him and are thrilled.
About Dr. Andrew Amunategui, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, French, German and Spanish
- 1740204130
Education & Certifications
- Baker/Gordon Cosmetic Surgery Fellowship
- Detroit Med Center Wayne State University
- University of Miami School of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amunategui has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amunategui accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amunategui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amunategui speaks French, German and Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Amunategui. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amunategui.
