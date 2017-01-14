Dr. Andrew Angel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Angel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Angel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Angel, MD
Dr. Andrew Angel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Somerville, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.
Dr. Angel's Office Locations
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates40 Holland St, Somerville, MA 02144 Directions (617) 629-6350Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Auburn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Angel has been my primary care doc for many years. His knowledge, sensitivity, and judgment are exemplary -- I couldn't be more pleased with my interactions with him through the years.
About Dr. Andrew Angel, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Angel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Angel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Angel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Angel speaks French.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Angel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Angel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Angel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Angel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.