Overview of Dr. Andrew Antoszyk, MD

Dr. Andrew Antoszyk, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Antoszyk works at CEENTA SouthPark in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Statesville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Hole, Retinal Hemorrhage and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.