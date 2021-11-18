Dr. Andrew Antoszyk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Antoszyk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Antoszyk, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Antoszyk, MD
Dr. Andrew Antoszyk, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Southpark Surgery Center LLC6035 Fairview Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (877) 825-6894Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Statesville646 Hartness Rd, Statesville, NC 28677 Directions (704) 872-4108Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Antosyzk treated me for last 14 years for macula degeneration with eye injections every month. His expertise, care, and comforting demeanor has meant everything to me. His dedication to all efforts in retaining his patients eyesight is so appreciated as the risk of blindness is ever present. My procedures every month for 14 years were bearable knowing I was in competent, caring hands. I'm forever thankful to Dr. Antosyzk and his staff.
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Duke Eye Center
- Duke University Med Center
- Duke University Hospital
- New York Medical College
- University at Albany
- Ophthalmology
