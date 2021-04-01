Dr. Andrew Arthur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arthur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Arthur, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Arthur, MD
Dr. Andrew Arthur, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Maple Grove, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Maple Grove Hospital and North Memorial Health.
Dr. Arthur's Office Locations
Twin Cities Orthopedics Maple Grove9630 Grove Cir N Ste 200, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions (763) 520-7870
Twin Cities Orthopedics Minnetonka15450 Highway 7 Ste 125, Minnetonka, MN 55345 Directions (763) 520-7870
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- Maple Grove Hospital
- North Memorial Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Medica
- Medicaid
- PreferredOne
- Tricare
- Ucare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Arthur was awesome. He is a great problem solver and an even better surgeon. He is caring and compassionate and took the time to make sure I understood the situation. I would highly recommend Dr. Arthur and his outstanding staff.
About Dr. Andrew Arthur, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arthur has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arthur accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arthur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arthur has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee and Stress Fracture of Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arthur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Arthur speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Arthur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arthur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arthur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arthur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.