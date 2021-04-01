Overview of Dr. Andrew Arthur, MD

Dr. Andrew Arthur, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Maple Grove, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Maple Grove Hospital and North Memorial Health.



Dr. Arthur works at Twin Cities Orthopedics in Maple Grove, MN with other offices in Minnetonka, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee and Stress Fracture of Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.