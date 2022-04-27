Dr. Andrew Assenmacher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Assenmacher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Assenmacher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Assenmacher, MD
Dr. Andrew Assenmacher, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and ProMedica Wildwood Orthopaedic and Spine Hospital.
Dr. Assenmacher's Office Locations
ProMedica Physicians Hospitalists2142 N Cove Blvd, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 291-1111
Frenchtown Orthopedic Group PC1420 N Monroe St, Monroe, MI 48162 Directions (734) 240-8480
ProMedica Wildwood Orthopaedic and Spine Hospital2901 N Reynolds Rd, Toledo, OH 43615 Directions (734) 240-8480
ProMedica Physicians Orthopaedics | Trauma and Adult Reconstruction2121 Hughes Dr Ste 310, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (734) 240-8480
Hospital Affiliations
- Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- ProMedica Wildwood Orthopaedic and Spine Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I don’t think Dr’s realize the impact they can have on people’s lives . I am a massage therapist of 17 years and I worked with shoulder and neck pain, and terrible headaches for 12 years . I missed a lot of days because of the headaches . Dr Assenmacher did my shoulder surgery. This surgery changed my life ! I had zero pain after my surgery - well not zero, but nothing like the pain that I had been dealing with for so long . I had surgery pain , that’s it. Most importantly, I don’t have the headaches anymore ! I am so very thankful for Dr Assenmacher , I am back to work and doing great ! Thank you Dr Assenmacher !!!
About Dr. Andrew Assenmacher, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1578791240
Education & Certifications
- Aspen Valley Hospital|Mayo Clinic
- Henry Ford Health System
- UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Assenmacher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Assenmacher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Assenmacher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Assenmacher has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Glenoid Labrum Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Assenmacher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Assenmacher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Assenmacher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Assenmacher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Assenmacher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.