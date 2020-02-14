Dr. Andrew Averbach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Averbach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Averbach, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Andrew Averbach, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Catonsville, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Second Moscow Ni Pirogov State Medical Institute and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital.
Ascension Saint Agnes Bariatric Surgery700 Geipe Rd Ste 274, Catonsville, MD 21228 Directions (410) 368-8725
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Averbach?
Dr. Averbach is a wonderful doctor. He performed my sleeve surgery 2 years ago. He is very professional and gave me excellent care from beginning to end. His program is set up for your success. Staff is also great and if you have a issue they quickly resolved them. Would definitely recommend him to anyone I know looking into Baritastic surgery.
- General Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1598832990
- Washington Hospital Center
- St Agnes Hlthcare
- Saint Agnes Hospital
- Second Moscow Ni Pirogov State Medical Institute
- General Surgery
Dr. Averbach accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Averbach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Averbach has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Averbach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Averbach speaks Russian.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Averbach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Averbach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Averbach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Averbach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.