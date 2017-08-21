Dr. Andrew Avery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Avery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Avery, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Avery, MD
Dr. Andrew Avery, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Detroit, MI.
Dr. Avery works at
Dr. Avery's Office Locations
East Jefferson Health Center7633 E Jefferson Ave Ste 340, Detroit, MI 48214 Directions (313) 499-4985
Hospital Affiliations
- DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital
- Harper University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Avery ,understandably and listen to your concerns and address them according to his medical expertise. He gave me another chance at life. That I am forever grateful.
About Dr. Andrew Avery, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, French
- 1255587945
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Avery has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Avery accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Avery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Avery speaks French.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Avery. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Avery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Avery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.