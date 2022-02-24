Dr. Andrew Ayers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Ayers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Ayers, MD
Dr. Andrew Ayers, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS and is affiliated with Henderson Hospital.
Dr. Ayers' Office Locations
Advanced Heart Care Associates4275 Burnham Ave Ste 220, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Directions (702) 796-4278
Prime Cardiology825 N Gibson Rd Ste 321, Henderson, NV 89011 Directions (702) 805-5678
Hospital Affiliations
- Henderson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ayres is a nice guy that does a good job. Unfortunately, I should give him a two-star rating for his office staff. Their treatment of patients is some of the worst customer-centric people I've found in health care.
About Dr. Andrew Ayers, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ayers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ayers accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
