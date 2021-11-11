Overview of Dr. Andrew Ayers, MD

Dr. Andrew Ayers, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and Salem Hospital.



Dr. Ayers works at New England Orthopedic Specialists in Peabody, MA with other offices in Salem, MA and Auburn, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.