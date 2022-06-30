Dr. Andrew Bachman, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bachman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Bachman, DDS
Overview
Dr. Andrew Bachman, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Janesville, WI.
Dr. Bachman works at
Locations
Janesville Family Dental Care2201 Humes Rd Ste 150, Janesville, WI 53545 Directions (608) 315-9456
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Andrew Bachman, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1588015978
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bachman accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bachman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bachman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bachman works at
Dr. Bachman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bachman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bachman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bachman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.