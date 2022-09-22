See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Altamonte Springs, FL
Dr. Andrew Bagg, MD

Internal Medicine
4.1 (45)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andrew Bagg, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs, Adventhealth Orlando, Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center, Orlando Health South Seminole Hospital and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.

Dr. Bagg works at ALLERGY ASTHMA SPECIALISTS in Altamonte Springs, FL with other offices in Clermont, FL and Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Allergy Asthma Specialists
    661 E Altamonte Dr Ste 315, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 (407) 260-5039
    Allergy and Asthma Specialists
    3111 Citrus Tower Blvd Ste A, Clermont, FL 34711 (352) 243-6767
    Allergy Asthma Specialists PA
    7975 Lake Underhill Rd Ste 240, Orlando, FL 32822 (407) 608-7871
    Allergy Asthma Specialists
    7758 Wallace Rd Ste J, Orlando, FL 32819 (407) 351-4328
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
  • Orlando Health South Seminole Hospital
  • Orlando Health-health Central Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cough
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Cough
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis

Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food
Allergy Shots
Allergy Testing
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy
Anaphylactic Food Allergies
Anaphylaxis
Angioedema
Animal Allergies
Anosmia
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asthma in Children
Asthma in Pregnancy
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Blepharitis
Blood Allergy Testing
Breath Testing
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Celiac Disease
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pharyngitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID)
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cystic Fibrosis
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Food
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Desensitization
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Eosinophilia
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophagitis
Fibromyalgia
Food Allergy
Food Poisoning
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heartburn
Hereditary Angioedema
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypogammaglobulinemia
Hypothyroidism
Immune Deficiency
Immunodeficiency Syndromes
Influenza (Flu)
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Latex Allergy
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Patch Testing
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Postnasal Drip
Purpura
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Disorders
Skin Allergy
Sublingual Immunotherapy
Swine Flu
Symptomatic Menopause
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Toxic Effect of Venom
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Florida Hospital Healthcare System
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Sep 22, 2022
    Dr Bagg is the best doctor I've ever had! He truly takes time to listen to your concerns and is exceptional at figuring out how to help you!! I can't say enough good things!
    — Sep 22, 2022
    About Dr. Andrew Bagg, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 20 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1962588053
    Education & Certifications

    • James a Haley Va Med Center
    • Tampa General Hospital
    • Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
    • Internal Medicine
