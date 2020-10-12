Dr. Andrew Bailey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bailey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Bailey, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Bailey, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Paducah, KY. They completed their residency with BROOKE ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Bailey works at
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Gastroenterology2605 Kentucky Ave Ste 202, Paducah, KY 42003 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I was suffering so badly and they understood and got me in for the procedure in three days,and gave me something to keep me calm until then
About Dr. Andrew Bailey, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1083616759
Education & Certifications
- BROOKE ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bailey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bailey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bailey using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bailey has seen patients for Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bailey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bailey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bailey.
